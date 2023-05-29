Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Cyclone brings to light the benefits of Ocean Flyer seagliders

Mitchell Hageman
By
4 mins to read
Ocean Flyer chief executive Shah Aslam and operations director John Hamilton said the cyclone highlighted the need for better transport options, and seagliders are the perfect solution. Photo / Warren Buckland

Ocean Flyer chief executive Shah Aslam and operations director John Hamilton said the cyclone highlighted the need for better transport options, and seagliders are the perfect solution. Photo / Warren Buckland

Forget the blue highway, Shah Aslam and his Napier-based Ocean Flyer team believe fully electric seagliders could soon solve many transport woes faced in Hawke’s Bay and the country.

Plans are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today