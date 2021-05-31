'Critical' issue with Porangahau water supply: Residents urged not to use water

The coastal township of Porangahau in Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / Google Maps

A restriction on any non-essential water use has been put in place with immediate effect this morning for Porangahau residents.

A Central Hawke's Bay District Council spokesman said their team discovered a "critical" issue with the Porangahau water supply.

Residents have been told to stop all non-essential water use immediately and restrict other use.

"Non-essential use means water use for drinking, hygiene and sanitary needs only. A total ban on outdoor use is in immediate effect," the spokesman said.

"This issue does not relate to the quality of water (it's not a boil water notice) and relates only to the supply and volume of water available."

He added that contractors are on site and are removing the pump from the bore to determine cause of the failure and the extent of damage.

