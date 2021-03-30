Cricket fanatics take advantage of Napier double-header

Black Caps fans Ian Cook at McLean Park in Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Cricket fanatic Ian Cook was one of the first through the gates at Napier's McLean Park for the international cricket double-header.

The White Ferns took on Australia on Tuesday in their second of three Twenty20 matches between the sides, before the Black Caps faced Bangladesh.

Australia's Beth Mooney batting against the White Ferns on Tuesday. Photo / www.photosport.nz

The final games of the three-match series are due to take place at Eden Park in Auckland on April 1.

Cook said he had been attending matches at McLean Park for as long as he could remember, and made sure he was on time for both matches.

The Napier sporting venue last held a Black Caps game in December 2020, when New Zealand faced Pakistan in front of 6,000 fans.

Coin toss winner Hardiya Padda (middle) with Meg Lanning and Amy Satterthwaite. Photo / www.photosport.nz

The results of both games will be published in Thursday's Hawke's Bay Today.