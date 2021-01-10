Cricket: Cornwall sit top after win over Central

Cornwall bowler Brandon Roberts dives for the ball against Central at Forest Gate Domain Oval in Ongaonga. Photo / Ian Cooper

Cornwall Cricket Club came back from Ongaonga at the top of the MJF Shrimpton Memorial Cup table on Saturday as the halfway mark of the 50-over competition approaches.

They beat the previously undefeated Central Hawke's Bay at the Forest Gate Domain Oval in Round Four of the 10-round premier club tournament.

Cornwall bowled their hosts out for 129 runs, with Josh Alderton picking up four wickets for just eight runs off his five overs.

They lost some wickets cheaply during the chase, but 55 runs off 52 balls from Graeme Tryon anchored the innings as Cornwall reached Central's total in the 29th over.

Central Hawkes Bay batsman Harry Mowat survives a Cornwall appeal. Photo / Ian Cooper

Both sides have now had three wins and a loss.

Below them, Napier Tech, Havelock North, and Napier Old Boys Marist are all tied on two wins each.

Taradale are still without a win after going down to Tech by 182 runs at Taradale Park on Saturday, while Napier Old Boys Marist chased down Havelock North's total of 222 with just one ball to spare at Nelson Park in the other fixture.

Next Saturday will see Marist host Central, Cornwall play Tech at Cornwall Park, and Havelock take on Taradale before the Murray McKearney Memorial Cup Twenty20 competition resumes the following week.