16 May, 2024 03:57 AM Quick Read

Crash closes SH2 south of Norsewood, one person has serious injuries.

One person has serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash closed SH2 south of Norsewood on Thursday.

Police were called to the accident near Blairgowrie Rd about 2.26pm.

A police spokesperson confirmed the road is “currently closed”.

A New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) social media post said all emergency services were attending, and delays are likely.

MORE TO COME