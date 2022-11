State highway 2 south of Dannevirke is currently blocked. Photo / Michael Cunningham

State highway 2 south of Dannevirke is currently blocked. Photo / Michael Cunningham

State Highway 2 just south of Dannevirke is blocked due to a crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene, just by Rawhiti Street about 8am Wednesday.

Three ambulances attended and police are on the scene.