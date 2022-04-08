Katrina McLean with her children Max, 6, and Poppy, 2. McLean has been the face of Go Orange for Cranford campaign after her husband Tom died in hospice care in March 2021. Photo / Supplied

Cranford Hospice is celebrating the wrap-up of its annual March appeal and is grateful for the support of the community.

This year's March fundraising looked different from previous years with street collections cancelled because of Omicron.

The street collection, which usually raises three-quarters of the target each March, was cancelled to support the health and safety of the hundreds of volunteers who would typically be out across the region.

Cranford Hospice chief executive Janice Byford-Jones said they had anticipated a tough appeal as Omicron spread in the community right as the March fundraising would usually kick off.

Taking the opportunity to change things up, the Go Orange for Cranford campaign was created, giving people the chance to still fundraise but in a safe and meaningful way for each person.

Right throughout March, splashes of orange were seen across Hawke's Bay.

"It is heartening to see the amazing efforts of everyone who did what they could and helped us close the funding gap from not having the street collection."

Byford-Jones said she is grateful for the mahi when so much is going on with Omicron.

Many different people were fundraising for the hospice last month, with individuals, businesses, schools, church groups, and some early learning centres all taking part.

Some people may find fundraising complicated; however, the Go Orange website was launched to offer resources and tools to help the community who are supporting Cranford.

The team at Cranford are excited to see this space grow.

Community support is essential to keep the organisation running smoothly.

Cranford Hospice relies on the community's generosity to raise the $3.5 million shortfall between operational costs and funding from the Hawke's Bay District Health Board this year.

While surprised, the Cranford team happily reported that the appeal target of $40,000 for March is within reach as the last donations make their way to the bank account.

Throughout the appeal, Cranford worked with Katrina McLean to illustrate the depth of individualised care they provide for each patient and their family.

McLean has two young children and is a vocal supporter of Cranford's work after her journey with her late husband, Tom.

Some may remember the mum of two as the woman who skydived last month to raise money for the March appeal.

She is keen for people to understand how much the hospice teams offer, explaining it's not just a place where you go and die.

McLean is showing people that Cranford is a lot more; it's pain management, a community, and support for the caregivers and the children.

"I feel that the caregivers can get left behind, and hospice has noticed that and takes really good care of everyone."

To find out more information, phone Cranford Hospice on 06 878 7047 or visit www.cranfordhospice.org.nz/fundraise