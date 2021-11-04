Craig Little: 'Astounded' at Three Waters 'mistruths, misinformation'

Wairoa District Council Mayor Craig Little says Three Waters consultation has not been extensive. Photo / NZME

Wairoa District Council Mayor Craig Little says Three Waters consultation has not been extensive. Photo / NZME

I am astounded at the level of mistruths and misinformation being circulated around the Three Waters reform process. Specifically relating to the Department of Internal Affairs' (DIA) comments in Hawke's Bay Today on Thursday, November 4.

The Government has made its decision to legislate to mandate local councils to hand over their drinking water, wastewater and stormwater assets to four new multi-regional entities, despite the majority of local authorities opposing the decision.

Now we are seeing backtracking and misleading information as the Government scrambles to save face.

The most important factor in any relationship is trust, and this Government has not demonstrated the basic principles of trust and honesty throughout the Three Waters reform process.

I stand by my statement that the Minister of Local Government Nanaia Mahuta broke her promise after she made a commitment to me during a Zoom meeting on August 6 that she would send officials to Wairoa so they could gain information to enable a better understanding of our local Three Waters position.

In fact, on September 21, I wrote again to Minister Mahuta reminding her that she had committed to send representatives to Wairoa.

In my letter I stated I had not heard from anyone regarding a Wairoa visit. Although, on August 16, Allan Prangnell, DIA partnership director, did make reference at a Three Waters Collaboration Day in Hawke's Bay of the need to visit Wairoa when he said he would answer a question I had asked when he visited Wairoa. So DIA was aware of the promised visit, but never actioned it.

For the minister to make an informed decision she relies on information from the DIA.

How can the minister be informed when the DIA haven't visited or answered our questions?

The comment from DIA 'spokesperson' Adam Bennett, Three Waters senior communications adviser, that Wairoa District Council had been provided with "several opportunities to discuss the reforms with DIA officials" is simply not true.

The minister committed that representatives would come to Wairoa, the August 16 meeting with Hawke's Bay councils was not held in Wairoa and the questions I asked could not be answered on that day.

I also question Mr Bennett's statement that, "opportunities for in-person meetings with all of the individual mayors who have requested them have been constrained in the last two months due to travel restrictions".

Of course, they have, that is why so many councils, including Wairoa, have urged the Government to pause this reform process and focus on Covid-19 vaccination and recovery. We have told Government this is not the right time for such a radical three waters change.

An additional claim from DIA is also untrue, "that the Government has heard the concerns of councils through extensive consultation over the last four years, including the recent eight-week engagement period requested by the sector".

Consultation has not been extensive, it appears the Government has no idea what local consultation is all about and that's why they shouldn't be telling us what to do. Just ask the majority of councils which opposed the Three Waters proposal/decision.

Most of the engagement was organised and paid for by councils, and in Wairoa's case most of the people who attended the community meetings we arranged knew there was something happening around three waters, but certainly didn't understand the implications or the threat around loss of localism.

The Government has not heard the concerns of councils - because if they had they would have answered the questions of local councils, including the 28 questions Wairoa asked in its submission that are still unanswered despite the Government having made its decision.

I have had enough of misinformation and mistruths. This Government is trying to paint a pretty picture for the future of three waters, but the reality is that mandating change that the majority of New Zealanders do not want is not democracy.

It would be easier for me to say yes to these changes, but in my heart I know it is not the best thing for our community. I don't want Wairoa's three waters future to be an 0800 number staffed by people who have little knowledge and history of Wairoa's three waters situation.

The sooner the Government realises they are the problem with three waters, ie lack of funding, then we can get some sense in this process.

You can't leave those who created the problem in charge of the solution.

- Craig Little is Mayor of Wairoa