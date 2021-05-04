Craig Cooper: But what about BUT

4 May, 2021 03:18 AM 2 minutes to read

James Crow isn't comfortable driving a car with the number plate NGR. Photo / NZME

Craig Cooper is editor of the Hawke’s Bay Today

OPINION

At the risk of invoking a tirade of 'harden up princess' abuse from readers not shy of ignoring intelligent, respectful argument, James Crow has a good point.

Crow hit the headlines this week in a story about a car he bought that had a licence plate that started with NGR.

A Napier electorate Green Party candidate at the last election, Crow and his wife are uncomfortable with driving a car that says NGR.

NGR of course, is short for a word that is not fit for printing in a 2020s media outlet.

Waka Kotahi, which is in charge of such matters, has given it some thought and say that anyone who wants to swap the plate out can do so free of charge.

"Waka Kotahi recognises the offence the letter combination has caused, and we will arrange for replacement standard issue plates to be provided at no charge for any vehicle owners who do not wish to retain the plates," a spokesperson told Radio NZ.

"We are also looking at the practicality of withdrawing the series from circulation.

"We are reviewing our processes to ensure that future number plate combinations are more thoroughly assessed before being manufactured and released."

Here's why Crow, beyond any immediate observation about the offence caused or not caused by NGR, has a good point.

It turns out that Waka Kotahi has a list of three letter abbreviations that they don't use.

Some are obvious.

One of them is BUT. Correct, BUT.

''But BUT'', I hear you say - ''that's not offensive''.

Well, if BUT is unacceptable, why not NGR?

It's not an argument that will wash with the many who took to social media to ridicule anyone who agreed NGR was offensive.

Too subtle, But that's the thing about racism - it's not about in your face, black and white offence.

There are nearly 1000 number plates in New Zealand that start with NGR.

Sometimes it only takes three letters to perpetuate negative racial stereotypes.

And if BUT doesn't cut it as a number plate, why should NGR?