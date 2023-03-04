Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Craig Cooper: $465 for one filling is proof the dental health system is in crisis

Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read
Craig Cooper: After, I completed my admittance form and wrote ‘yes’ where it said ‘have you ever had a reaction?’ I should have written “Yes, my reaction is - $465?” Photo / Getty Images

Craig Cooper: After, I completed my admittance form and wrote ‘yes’ where it said ‘have you ever had a reaction?’ I should have written “Yes, my reaction is - $465?” Photo / Getty Images

‘’Tap tap tap’' went the highly trained fingers.

The calculation was done in seconds.

“That will be $465 for today.”

Outside, Cyclone Gabrielle was beginning to cast its grey shadow over Napier.

$465. Two, maybe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today