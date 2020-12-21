Covid testing stations open for Christmas and New Year in Hawke's Bay

Covid-19 testing services will be open across Hawke's Bay over the Christmas and New Year period. Photo / File

Covid-19 testing services will be open across Hawke's Bay over the festive period.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board medical officer of health Rachel Eyre said, with a busy holiday season ahead, including large numbers of visitors expected for large events, it was vital people remained cautious and responsible about Covid-19.

Testing centres in Napier, Hastings, Wairoa and Central Hawke's Bay will be open throughout Christmas and New Year.

Eyre said anyone who feels unwell should call a testing centre directly to arrange a test or be referred via their GP, nurse practitioner or Healthline.

"Remember to scan or sign into places using the NZ Covid Tracer app or keep a record of where you've been," she said. "This is especially important on holiday because you may not remember all the locations you have visited.

"Do not travel or take part in events or activities if you are unwell, and practice good hand hygiene."

She also urged people to plan ahead to ensure regular medications were not running low throughout the Christmas period.

The HBDHB is also calling on event organisers to be responsible by displaying QR Codes and other important messaging at their venue, including requesting people leave an event if they become unwell.

"It's also still worthwhile to keep a safe distance from people you don't know. This will help to minimise the spread of Covid-19 if community transmission returns," she said.



"Remember also to take care of yourself and others by wearing sunscreen, taking time out in the shade as well as drinking water between every alcoholic drink."

Hawke's Bay Hospital's emergency department (ED) has also experienced a "very busy" period, leading HBDHB chief operating officer Chris Ash to encourage only those with life-threatening emergencies to attend to avoid lengthy waiting periods.

"If it's not an emergency, calling your GP first is the best option where you will be transferred to an after-hours clinic if necessary," he said.

Ash also said people can use the Emergency Q App to help find the right care from the right place, as well as seek advice from a pharmacist or phone Healthline for free 24/7 on 0800 611 116 to speak to a registered nurse.

He added that it was also important to be mindful of our own mental health and wellbeing, and that of those around us at this time of year.