Covid testing sites popping up again in Tararua

The MidCentral Health Covid-19 pop up testing team in action. Photo / Supplied

Four temporary Covid-19 testing sites will pop up across Tararua district this month, the first one in Dannevirke today.

The testing sites are to boost the efforts of MidCentral communities to remain free of the virus.

Other sites will be Woodville, Pahiatua and Eketahuna from tomorrow.

As people start to return from their summer holidays and head back to work, school and study, the MidCentral DHB Public Health Service is reminding communities that free Covid-19 testing is still available to anyone who wants or needs one.

Medical officer of health Dr Robert Weir said because of the increased travel and larger events during the festive season, people should continue to be vigilant by following Ministry of Health Covid-19 guidelines as they settle back into normal routines.

"We want people to remember to stay home if they are feeling unwell, maintain good hygiene practices, tracing their movements using the Covid tracer app, and turning bluetooth tracing on in the app. And if anyone is exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19, they are encouraged to get a free test before returning to work or school."

Symptoms of Covid-19 include coughing, sneezing, runny nose, sore throat, temperature of at least 38C, shortness of breath and temporary loss of smell.

The testing team will be setting up pop-up sites at:

Dannevirke Anglican Church carpark today from 10am to 3.30pm; Woodville Fountaine Square tomorrow 10am to 3.30pm; Bush Multisport Complex Pahiatua Monday 10am to 3.30pm; Eketahuna Health Centre Tuesday January 26, 10am to 3.30pm.