Covid scare: Test flight to swab sailors on ship anchored off Napier

Medical staff will fly to the anchored Ken Rei to test and collect for Covid-19 on Thursday. Photo File

A medical team has been tasked with boarding the Ken Rei to test and collect COVID-19 swabs from the crew.

Napier-based The Doctors has been contracted by the ship's charter company to fly to the vessel anchored at sea off the Napier coast on Thursday afternoon.



A helicopter will land on the ship, weather permitting, with a team from The Doctors.



A spokesperson for the Hawke's Bay District Health Board said preparation for the mission, along with safety training for the medical team, had been "happening over the past two days."



Medical Officer of Health Rachel Eyre the move was a private agreement between the two organisations and there had been no requirement from the DHB or the Ministry of Health to gather the swabs.



However, Dr Eyre said from a public health intelligence perspective the results would be useful information.



The Ministry of Health would be informed of any positive result.

The logging ship is to serve its full 14-day Covid-19 isolation, and would stay at anchor until October 28.