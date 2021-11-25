Covid case in Pahiatua self-isolating

The pop-up testing site at Pahiatua on Thursday, November 25.

A positive covid case in Pahiatua is now self-isolating, with investigations into the source of the infection under way.

Initial case interviews have identified a small number of household contacts, who are also isolating with tests arranged.

Anyone living in Pahiatua with symptoms, no matter how mild, is urged to get tested – even if they are vaccinated – and remain isolated until they return a negative result.

A full list of testing centres can be found on the Healthpoint website.

It comes after multiple wastewater detections of the virus from samples taken in Pahiatua in the past fortnight.

Tararua College teachers at the testing station being super safe and cautious: Rachel Ireland, Tim Laing and Matt Emery in the rear seat.

"I would encourage people to get tested, to look after and care for our community," said Tararua College teacher, Rachel Ireland.

"We would like other people to get tested, so we can see what's happening in our community," she said.

A lead tester from MidCentral District Health Board said "there has been a good response from the Pahiatua community on Thursday, and we encourage anyone with the slightest of symptoms to come and get a test".

■ Case interviews have also determined seven initial locations of interest across and Pahiatua and Palmerston North.

These have been added to the Ministry's website.

This brings the total of number cases in the Mid Central Health region to five.

There are two places of interest in Pahiatua.

- New World Pahiatua, 103 Main Street, on Wednesday November 17, between 6.08 pm - 7:00 pm and Friday November 19, from 10.15 am - 11.00 am.

- Bush Multisport Park, 57 Huxley Street, on Sunday November 21 from 11:30 am - 2:00 pm

The Ministry of Health advises everyone at these locations at these times to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were there.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

As further locations of interest are expected, people in the MidCentral region, particularly in Pahiatua, are asked to monitor the Ministry of Health's locations of interest page.

Testing is available at GP and Urgent Care clinics. Additional testing capacity in the area will be stood up, if required, and details will be available on the Healthpoint website.

Ministry of Health is also calling for people to get vaccinated, with many sites available across the region. Vaccination clinic locations are available on the MidCentral DHB website.