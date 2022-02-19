Covid swab testing at Hastings Health Centre. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay's active Covid case tally is closing in on 100, as Ministry of Health announced a further 22 cases on Saturday.

The announcement meant the region's active case tally on Saturday was 99, and 92 recovered.

On Saturday, the principal of Taradale High School David Oliver posted a Covid update on the school's Facebook page.

"We have had a further three cases of Covid over the last two days in our school community," the post said.

"These cases are all amongst the close contacts of previous cases and were all self isolating ahead of their positive tests.

"There are no further close contacts as a result of these cases."

Oliver said the school was keeping in contact with whanau of positive cases and close contacts, and would continue to provide assistance where we can.

"We continue to work with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education to ensure the health and well being of our akonga, staff and community.

"As always, this is our top priority."

Why are there no additional locations of interest?

The Hawke's Bay DHB addressed this question and came up with the following response-

Locations of interest are linked to public exposure events – places and times where the public may have been exposed to Covid-19.

Not all exposure events will become locations of interest if health officials can identify everyone who may have been exposed (for example a flight, a hairdresser with booked appointments etc). These are considered private exposure events and those at risk will be contacted directly.

Locations of interest are removed after 14 days.

The type of contact at an event is a determining factor as to whether an event is classified as a location of interest. There are two types of contacts:

Casual contacts are people who have been in the same place at the same time as someone infectious with COVID-19 but may not have been near the infectious person.

Casual contacts are at lowest risk of getting sick with COVID-19. The Ministry of Health will not always publish casual contact events.

However, close contact events will be published for all regions.

Wherever possible notifications are sent through the NZ COVID Tracer and Rippl apps to people who have scanned into public locations of interest.