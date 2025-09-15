The judges were Hawke’s Bay photographer Shayne Jeffares, Christchurch photographer Bridgit Anderson and 2024 First Place Winner Beren Hughes.
All said they were honoured to view and select from such a powerful collection of entries.
Auckland-based Dan Zam’s photograph of a lone, New Zealand duck Whio, claimed first prize.
“This duck is just sitting there thinking, a reminder for everyone to chill out in your own space,” said Zam.
Second place went to Connor Stokes from Auckland who sought inspiration from Muriwai Beach on Auckland’s west coast for his photograph The Sacred End of the Water.
Dean Coleman from Pukekohe took third place with his image of sunlight through trees called A Quiet Moment.
The Youth Award winner was Aurora McCulloch from Darfield with her work Taniwha Splash taken at the Rakaia Gorge River.
“Māori legend says a Taniwha lives in the river... Is this a splash from the Taniwha caught in my photo?”
The People’s Choice Award went to Wellington’s Regan Humphries with his photograph Muscles shot upwards through a forest canopy.
“Leaves, sun and trees, make me feel happy,” said Humphries.
All of the top 30 finalists from Capture the Moment will be exhibited at Foto Fest in Hastings from September 19 to October 2.