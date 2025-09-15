NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | Chief nurse defends Health NZ's decision to make visiting hours 24/7, and secondary school teachers to take staggered strike action over the week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

IHC’s nature photography to be exhibited at Hastings Foto Fest

An endemic duck and natural Kiwi settings are among photos exhibited by IHC at the 2025 Hastings Foto Fest this year.

IHC’s photography competition titled Capture the Moment, is for New Zealanders who have an intellectual disability, or an intellectual disability and autism.

Established from the success of the IHC Art Awards, Capture the Moment has grown annually.

This year’s theme, ‘Nature: the living world’, encompasses all animals, plants, and natural elements that exist independently of people, including water, seas, and mountains.

It inspired more than 160 entries - the top 30 entries will be exhibited in Hastings and in an online gallery.