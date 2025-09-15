Advertisement
Napier’s $100,000 citizens’ assembly begins as 40 locals start to shape city’s aquatic future

Jack Riddell
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Highlights from the first meeting of Napier's Citizens' Assembly. Video / Napier City Council

Napier’s citizens’ assembly experiment has begun.

More than 600 Napier residents put their names in the hat for 40 positions on the art deco city’s first-ever citizens’ assembly.

A citizens’ assembly is a group of people reflective of the community they live in, brought together to discuss and deliberate on

