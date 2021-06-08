Covid 19 vaccine: Hawke's Bay DHB says people should not turn up without appointment as rollout numbers soar

Tens of thousands of vaccinations have been rolled out in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay District Health Board's Covid-19 vaccine rollout is now tracking ahead of schedule after a significant lift in recent weeks.

A DHB spokeswoman said by June 6, 27,235 vaccination doses had been given in Hawke's Bay, 111 per cent of its target for June 6.

Hawke's Bay DHB had one of the slowest starts to the rollout in NZ. Three weeks ago it was 2648 Covid-19 vaccinations behind where it wanted to be, at just 79 per cent of planned vaccination, so the turnaround has been swift.

A DHB spokeswoman said it was urging people to wait for a Covid-19 vaccine appointment, and not just turn up to the vaccine stations, causing potential delay for people with appointments.

She said there was a small wait time, 20 minutes "at the most", for those with appointments to get a vaccine at Waipawa on Tuesday.

"People are sent a letter inviting them to book a vaccination at a clinic close to them – this can be either at one of the DHB clinics or they can also be invited by their GP.

"It is based on a booking system ... people should not just turn up," she said.

The DHB has begun inviting people eligible for group 3 vaccinations.

Group 3 includes more than 50,000 people so it will take some time to invite everyone in this group to be vaccinated, she said.

Hawke's Bay DHB is offering options to make access to getting the vaccine as easy as possible.

• Hawke's Bay DHB Super Clinics (scaling to 700+ vaccinations a day, and up to six days a week as the programme rolls out) are: Hastings Racecourse, The Taradale Club (55 Wharerangi Rd, Taradale), Waipawa Rugby Clubrooms (Coronation Park, Tikokino Rd, Waipawa) and general practices – Hastings Health Centre, Totara Health and The Doctors Napier.