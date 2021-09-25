Covid 19: Second drive-through vaccination clinic coming to Dannevirke

Tararua Health Group will be holding another drive-through vaccination clinic next month.

Tararua Health Group has planned a second drive-through vaccination clinic next month.

Operations Manager Samantha Chapman said the clinic, to be held at the Showgrounds in Dannevirke, has been scheduled for October 9.

The first one was held at the end of August and had more than 700 people through.

Chapman said the drive-through was a joint initiative with both iwi and Mid-Central DHB.

She said bookings were encouraged but there was capacity for 'drive-ins' on the day.

The clinic will be from 9am to 4.30pm.

Statistics from MidCentral DHB show that as of last Friday, 41 per cent of people, or 6303, in the Tararua had received both doses of the Covid vaccine.

Twenty-three per cent, or 3552 people, have had their first dose.

Another 33 per cent of the population had not had the vaccine at all, while 2.6 per cent had booked for at least one dose.

The Ministry of Health and the health group were strongly encouraging people to have their first dose of the vaccine by November 11.

"There is availability at our other clinics and these can be booked to anyone 12-plus at any time," Chapman said.

People in Dannevirke can book their vaccinations for Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the Hub.

Clinics are held on Wednesdays at Woodville Health Centre and Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Bush Stadium in Pahiatua.

Bookings for the vaccine can be done online at bookmyvaccine.co.nz or by phone on 0800 28 29 26.