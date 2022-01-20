All three new cases are linked to the Hastings cluster, taking that cluster to eight. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay has a total of 13 Covid-19 cases, with four more positive cases reported today, all close contacts of people from the Hastings cluster.



Two new locations of interest have been added and they are KFC Napier,251 Dickens Street, Napier South, on Tuesday, 18 January, from 8.45pm - 10.15pm and Ocean Spa Napier, 42 Marine Parade, on Tuesday, 18 January, from 5.45pm to 8.45pm.

Anyone who was at these locations of interest at the times specified is asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

There are a total 43 new Covid community cases of Covid-19 today in New Zealand, with 41 new cases detected at the border.

Medical officer of health Dr Rachel Eyre said people should keep a close eye on the locations of interest reported on the ministry's website with more locations being added as public health official continued their investigations.

"We are working hard and continuing our investigations and informing any other close contacts to isolate and be tested.

"Anyone associated with the Tu Step Fitness Class and who was there on the dates and times notified on Ministry of Health's locations of interest page, must follow public health advice."

Eyre said it was crucial anyone with cold or flu symptoms, no matter how mild, got tested for Covid-19, even if they were vaccinated.

"People with symptoms need to get tested so we can avoid any potential community spread."

Drive-in testing centres and booked appointments are available and include:

Friday, January 21:

Splash Planet, Hastings drive-through 10am-1pm

Whitmore Park, Napier drive-through 10am-1pm

CHB Health Centre drive-through 9am-4pm

To book a test:

Hastings Health Centre. For booked appointments call 06 281 2644 to book between 8.30am and 5pm Monday-Saturday

The Doctors Napier. For booked appointments call 0800 837 819 to book between 9am and 5pm daily

Takapau Health Centre. For booked appointments Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 11.30am-noon call 06 855 8376

Queen Street Practice Wairoa. For booked appointments daily call 06 838 8333.