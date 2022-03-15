Covid 19 Omicron: 1049 new cases and 30 in hospital in Hawke's Bay

There are 1049 new cases and 30 in hospital in Hawke's Bay on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

The Ministry of Health announced there 19,542 new cases nationwide and 971 patients in hospital with the virus.

A spokesperson said 21 of those patients in hospital are in intensive care or high dependency units.

The ministry also reported 24 deaths on Wednesday.

Of those deaths, 16 are from the past three weeks that hadn't yet been reported and eight are from Tuesday.

In the Hawke's Bay DHB area, 97.5 per cent of the eligible population have received their first vaccine, 95.6 percent of the eligible population have received two doses and 72.7 per cent of the eligible population have been boosted.