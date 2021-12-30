Covid-19: Napier Covid case numbers grow to two, case visited Taradale shops on Christmas Eve

There were 46 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, according to the Ministry of Health. Video / NZ Herald

There were 46 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, according to the Ministry of Health. Video / NZ Herald

A person who would later test positive for Covid-19 visited three stores in Taradale on Christmas Eve.

The Ministry of Health also revealed on Friday that a second person in Napier has now tested positive for Covid-19, a close contact of the first, which was announced on Thursday evening.

On Friday afternoon the Ministry announced there are now three locations of interest in Taradale on the afternoon of December 24.

They are:

- New Century Bakery from 1pm to 2pm

- Bin Inn from 2pm to 3:30pm

- Paper Plus Taradale from 2:30pm to 4pm.

MOH said all known close contacts of the two cases have been identified and are now isolating and being tested for Covid-19.

The first case announced on Thursday is a Napier resident.

The Ministry said public health officials are continuing investigations as it was currently unclear how the person became infected.

A person with Covid-19 also travelling from Wellington to Gisborne before Christmas.

They visited a Dannevirke petrol station and Caltex Westlow Dannevirke has now been identified now a location of interest.

The Ministry of Health advises those who visited the petrol station on Thursday December 23 from 12.24 pm to 1.45 pm to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure.

MidCentral District Health Board described it as a "low-risk location of interest" from a and the person from out of the region was travelling through the district at the time.

This is considered to be a casual contact event and low-risk for the general public.

There are currently no positive cases of Covid-19 in Dannevirke or the MidCentral rohe.

Caltex Westlow is one of the recent locations of interest for covid contact tracing for people who visited on Thursday December 23 from 12:24 pm - 1:45 pm. Photo / Google

If you have visited the Taradale or Dannevirke locations of interest during the time and date listed on the Ministry of Health website, please follow public health advice and self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were at the location of interest. If symptoms develop, please get a test and stay home until you receive your negative test result.

Those who develop symptoms should stay home until they return a negative Covid test.