The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

Woodville's streets are "dead" and the vibe of the town is wary, as residents wait to see if Covid-19 has spread.

The number of cases in Tararua remained at two today and the only two locations of interest were Caltex Woodville and Farmlands Pahiatua.

Public health officials are investigating a common link between the Taupo, Tararua and Masterton cases.

Tararua District councillor Peter Johns said he had talked to people at local cafes and the supermarket and all had said business was fairly quiet.

He said the town was "dead" with very little movement in the streets.

Some Woodville stores were closed. Photo / Leanne Warr

One of the cafes was not allowing customers to dine in, offering takeaway only.

Johns said the general feeling was that a lot of people were waiting on the results of Covid tests and it could be two or three days before things got back to normal, provided there were no further cases.

He said people were probably a bit worried and being a bit cautious.

Despite knowing it was eventually going to happen in the district, the news had come as a bit of shock.

"It's made us think twice," Johns said.

Woodville Districts Vision chairwoman Vicky Tomlinson said people were still trying to keep positive, and many were staying home.

Very few people were out on the streets in Woodville. Photo / Leanne Warr

From what she heard about the two cases, they went to a doctor early once they felt unwell, used QR codes and had done everything right.

The Ministry of Health said yesterday the cases had been linked to the Waikato cluster, which was somewhat of a relief for Tomlinson, who was pleased it wasn't just a random infection.

In the meantime, people in the township were making full use of social media to keep an eye on others.

A Farmlands spokesperson confirmed they were told the store in Pahiatua had become a location of interest, being visited by a Covid positive person on November 12, between 3.30pm and 4pm.

They said Farmlands immediately closed the store and did a deep clean.

The store was able to reopen at noon yesterday.

The spokesperson said the health and safety of staff, shareholders and customers came first and they had firm protocols in place for all stores.

"Farmlands encourages any customers who were at the Pahiatua store between those times to refer to the Ministry of Health website, and if you start to display symptoms, to get tested for Covid-19 as soon as possible."

One cafe worker said they were quieter on Tuesday than Monday, guessing people were waiting for results of Covid tests. Photo / Leanne Warr

Hawke's Bay Today was referred to Foodstuffs when questioning New World Pahiatua.

Corporate affairs manager Emma Wooster said customer health and safety was their top priority at all times.

"For some months now we've been working to increase hygiene protocols.

"Our stores are being cleaned multiple times throughout the day."

She said customers had been signing in for contact tracing and staff and customers were using physical distancing when required.

She wanted to assure customers they were open and ready to provide grocery needs.

"We have plenty so ask all our customers to #shopnormal and we'll get through this together."

Tararua Health Group posted on its Facebook page that it would be using three triage streams: green for patients with non-respiratory symptoms or appointments for a non-Covid matter as well as those who had been vaccinated; amber for non-vaccinated patients and those with a mask exemption where patients would be asked to wait in their care before their appointment; and red for patients with respiratory symptoms who would also have to wait in their car until the clinician was ready to see them.

The post also said cabins would be used to manage respiratory appointments.