Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Waiting game in wary Woodville as no new cases reported

Hawkes Bay Today
By Leanne Warr
3 mins to read
The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

Woodville's streets are "dead" and the vibe of the town is wary, as residents wait to see if Covid-19 has spread.

The number of cases in Tararua remained at two today and the only two

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.