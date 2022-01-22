Covid swab testing at Hastings Health Centre. Photo / Warren Buckland

Booster shots and mask wearing is key to manage the spread of Omicron, as the country moves into red traffic light setting,says the PM.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the country would go into red traffic light setting at midnight on Sunday.

Red is the most restrictive traffic light setting, but domestic travel can continue.

There would be no more borders around regions, such as the recent Auckland borders.

While lockdowns would not be widespread, there could be lockdowns localised to a workplace or school, for example, depending on what was happening in the outbreak.

In red, face coverings are mandatory when travelling on public transport, in retail and to an extent in education. Public facilities and retail outlets are open, with capacity limits.

With a vaccine pass, many businesses and events can have a maximum of 100 people, including hospitality, gyms, weddings and tangihanga. Without passes, hospitality services must remain contactless and the aforementioned gatherings are limited to 25 people.

Tertiary students must study remotely if they don't have a vaccine pass.

Gyms and close contact businesses such as hairdressers and beauty salons can open in red as long as public health measures are in place.

Despite Omicron, schools will still open as planned, Ardern said.

One of the most important things people can do is have a buddy so that if one does become infected the other could help deliver food and support them, Ardern said,

Education Minister Chris Hipkins says he wants to see more face-to-face learning this year, and schools will deal with the virus differently than they have over the past two years.

But he said it was possible some schools may have to move to learning from home if they are understaffed because so many teaches have been exposed to Covid.

On Sunday Ardern said the difference to previous outbreaks was the country as a whole was well vaccinated and well prepared.

Most other countries have had to get their booster in the middle of an Omicron outbreak, we are a step a head, Ardern said,

Vaccination sites were standing up addition capacity with expectations there will be an influx of people, she said.

The Government would be taking a three-stage approach to the point where New Zealand sees 1000 cases a day, Ardern said.

Stage one will be the familiar stamp it out approach, with contact tracing and testing, including rapid antigen tests. Stage two will be a transition stage. The third stage will see changes to contact tracing, and further details on the three stages will be released at a later date, Ardern said.

As of Sunday Hawke's Bay had a total of 13 Covid-19 cases, all close contacts of people from the Hastings cluster.

Two new locations of interest were added-KFC Napier,251 Dickens Street, Napier South, on Tuesday, January 18, 8.45pm to 10.15pm, and Ocean Spa Napier, 42 Marine Parade, on January 18, from 5.45pm to 8.45pm.

If you were at the locations of interest self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

Hawke's Bay DHB's medical officer of health Rachel Eyre said people should keep a close eye on the locations of interest reported on the ministry's website with more locations being added as public health official continued their investigations.

"We are working hard and continuing our investigations and informing any other close contacts to isolate and be tested.

"Anyone associated with the Tu Step Fitness Class and who was there on the dates and times notified on Ministry of Health's locations of interest page, must follow public health advice."

Eyre said it was crucial anyone with cold or flu symptoms, no matter how mild, got tested for Covid-19, even if they were vaccinated.

Testing locations and locations to get the vaccination can be found on the DHB website.