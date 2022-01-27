Hawke's Bay has eight new Covid cases, all linked to the known Hastings Delta cluster, bringing the region's total to 21. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has eight new Covid cases, all linked to the known Hastings Delta cluster, bringing the region's total to 21. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay DHB has reported eight new Covid cases, all linked to the known Hastings Delta cluster, bringing the region's total to 21.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said the people had all been safely isolating and there would be no new, associated locations of interest to add.

"People, however need to be vigilant with Omicron beginning to circulate around the country and get tested if they have any cold or flu like symptoms no matter how minor.

"The quicker we identify people and isolate them along with their close contacts the more chance we have of stopping any further spread of the virus," Jones said.

Jones said vaccination was the best protection against COVID-19 and people eligible for their booster vaccination should get this done for an added layer of protection.

Boosters lower your chances of getting very sick and being hospitalised from COVID-19 including the Omicron variant, and help to slow the spread of the virus. If you're 18 or older and it's been 4 months since your second vaccine dose, get your booster as soon as you can. Book your booster or find a walk-in vaccination centre at BookMyVaccine.nz

Hawke's Bay DHB now requires all visitors to Hawke's Bay and Wairoa Hospitals along with Central Hawke's Bay Medical Centre's inpatient unit to wear surgical masks.

Drive-in testing centres and booked appointments are available and include:

Thursday 27 January:

• Totara Health, Flaxmere drive through 10am - 1pm

• CHB Health Centre drive through 9am - 4pm

• Splash Planet, Hastings 10am -1pm

Friday 28 January:

• Splash planet Hastings drive through 10am -1pm

• Whitmore Park Napier drive through 10am - 1pm

• CHB Health Centre drive through 9am - 4pm

To book a test:

• Hastings Health Centre, call 06 281 2644 between 8.30am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday to book an appointment.

• The Doctors Napier, call 0800 837 819 between 9am - 5pm daily to book an appointment.

• Takapau Health Centre, call 06 855 8376 between 11:30am -12pm Monday - Wednesday and Friday to book an appointment.

• Queen Street Practice Wairoa, for booked appointments call 06 838 8333 daily.