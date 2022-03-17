Brent Harris and wife Seymond at We Sow U Gro in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

A backyard venture aimed at helping the community has outgrown its site.

Brent and Seymond Harris, who are members of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, decided that they wanted to help church and family members by growing seedlings.

So some of the Missionaries from their church built a garden in the Harris' backyard, with a section for them and one for the church.

"It started as a hobby really," Brent said.

"I've always liked gardening and we thought wouldn't it be good if we could grow some vegetable seedlings for people to plant in their own gardens."

That idea has germinated into a thriving business called We Sow U Grow.

"At first I was just sowing enough seed for us and members of the church. We put some out on a table at the front of the house and people started to buy them.

"Then the neighbours asked me about it and then people just started coming and I thought: this is how we can make gardening affordable to Flaxmere families."

At this stage Brent was working 52-hour weeks and Seymond was also working full-time from home, caring for children.

Brent would come home from work at 5pm and open up for business for a couple of hours. Then he cut his hours back and opened up at 3pm.

"People just kept coming and asking me if I had this or that. I didn't, but started to sow more of a variety of plants and propagate the ones I could."

The couple have loved meeting people in their community, however it wasn't just the Flaxmere community that was turning up at the nursery, it was people from all over the region, even some from out of town.

"Because we were growing from seeds and the plants are acclimatised to the region they grew well and our prices are low.

"For the first two years it remained a hobby and then we got an accountant," Brent laughed.

"We have never been in this for the profit. We are comfortable and that suits us. Our focus is people and helping them grow a garden so they can feed their families and plant a nice garden."

Six and a half years later, due to residential trading rules, they had to make a shift.

"We really wanted to stay in Flaxmere but there was just nowhere for us to go. However, we are really happy with where we have landed. It's got a nice feel to it and our customers have followed us.

"We are so grateful to our customers and the Flaxmere community who have supported us. If it wasn't for them we wouldn't be here."

Today We Sow U Gro sells a wide variety of seedlings, along with indoor and outdoor plants.

They also sell small bunches of flowers from a neighbour's garden, along with face masks and wheat bags made by locals. They take no cut from these sales and say they are more than happy to support them.

The business is in Heretaunga St East, where Just Plants used to be.

"There's a nice connection to the owner of Just Plants, Kelvin Harrison. His grandson supplies us with perennials."

While I was visiting a customer arrived. She said she loves going to We Sow U Gro because the "prices were very reasonable and what I have bought always grows well. They have a great variety and it's such a friendly place to visit."

Brent says now is the time to be sorting your winter garden. "Some people think you can't grow anything in winter. You certainly can. Broccoli, cauliflower, picking lettuce, brussells sprouts _ and much more."

We So U Gro is open 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am to 4pm at weekends.

Brent, who hasn't had a day off in the six and half years since they started, said they might reduce the hours for winter.