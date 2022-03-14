The Countdown building on Ruataniwha St, Waipukurau. Photo / Supplied

The Countdown building in Waipukurau CBD is up for sale.

It is the first time in more than 25 years that it has hit the market.

The property up for sale at 16-20 Ruataniwha St includes the supermarket and plenty of car parking spaces.

The supermarket is on 16-18 Ruataniwha St while 20 Ruataniwha St is a plot of land currently used for additional car parking.

The asking price has not been disclosed.

"Supermarkets have proved to be one of the top-performing asset classes across the country in recent times and have continued to thrive despite the challenging trading conditions presented by the pandemic," said Calum Ironside, Colliers Hawke's Bay real estate agent.

"The buildings have been maintained to a high standard throughout the past two decades and it is incredibly rare to see assets like this one presented to the open market."

Annual rental income for the property is about $264,000.

The current lease expires in August 2022 but Countdown has indicated a desire for a new agreement, Colliers Brokers stated.

Real estate agents Ironside and Ash Hames from Colliers Hawke's Bay are marketing the property for sale by tender, which closes at 4pm on Wednesday March 23 (unless sold prior).

"The population of Central Hawke's Bay is forecast to grow by 2 per cent each year, leading to an increase of approximately 4000 people in the area by 2031," Hames said.

In 2020, the buildings on site were structurally strengthened.