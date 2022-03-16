Jenna Allison is one of 11 young guns from around NZ chosen to attend a White Ferns junior training academy later this year.

Some aspiring athletes might celebrate making an elite academy squad by throwing a party with family and friends.

When Hawkes Bay cricketer Jenna Allison, 14, was named to the ANZ Next XI she went straight out for a training run.

Allison, who plays for Havelock North Cricket Club and the Napier Girls' High School First XI, is one of 11 young guns from around New Zealand chosen to attend a White Ferns junior training academy later this year.

Clearly work ethic will not be a barrier to her progression in the sport – Allison does extra training in her spare time and jumps at any chance to play more cricket.

That is why she leapt at the chance to play in an all-boys tournament featuring players from around New Zealand over the summer.

"I wanted to get as much cricket in as possible but there was nothing for the girls," she said.

"The opposition laughed when I came out, probably because I was a girl."

''I want to get into the Central District Hinds team and the under 18s," Jenna Allison says.

The laughter soon stopped when Allison smashed five fours and a couple of sixes on her way to a score of 39 not out.

"I did what I normally do," she said. "I wasn't really fazed that they were all boys. I was going to let my actions speak louder than my words. I kind of like being underestimated like that because then I can prove myself."

At the ANZ Next XI academy Allison will meet and train with White Ferns players and attend expert-led masterclasses.

She was also presented with a training kit including a uniform, bat, helmet and pads to help her towards her main goal of playing for the national side.

"There's a few steps before that. I want to get into the Central District Hinds team and the under-18s," Allison said.

"Don't underestimate girls - wait until they show you what they can do before you judge them."