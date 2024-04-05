Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Council wants to pull Hawke’s Bay Tourism funding within two years - chair fears region could become a ‘backwater’ as a result

Hawkes Bay Today
By: and
5 mins to read
The Carnival Splendor is the final cruise ship at the Napier Port for the 2023 to 2024 season.

The Carnival Splendor is the final cruise ship at the Napier Port for the 2023 to 2024 season.

The chair of Hawke’s Bay’s tourism body says the region risks becoming a “backwater” after hearing key funder Hawke’s Bay Regional Council wants to gradually defund the organisation.

HBRC released draft Long-Term Plan

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today