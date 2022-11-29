Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hamish Saxton: The hum of tourism in Hawke’s Bay - it’s starting to pick up

Hawkes Bay Today
By Hamish Saxton
4 mins to read
Lindadian Taylor-Whitt, front, and her friends from Chicago enjoy a cruise stop in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Lindadian Taylor-Whitt, front, and her friends from Chicago enjoy a cruise stop in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

OPINION:

In yet another rollercoaster year for Hawke’s Bay’s visitor economy, it’s hard to believe how far we have come.

This was a year that began with closed borders, no international visitors, widespread restrictions

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today