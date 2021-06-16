Council seat by-election called following resignation of Rex Graham

Hawke's Bay Regional Council is to hold a by-election following the resignation of Rex Graham. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay Regional Council is to hold a by-election following the resignation of Rex Graham amid the return of his cancer.

Graham announced his resignation last week, stating his new medication was making it difficult to fulfil his duties and he wanted to spend time with his family.

Nominations for the vacant Hastings seat open on June 17, with nomination forms available from online or at the HBRC Napier office.

Nominations must be received by midday on July 15.

If more than one nomination is received, an election will be held by postal vote using the First Past the Post (FPP) electoral system.

A postal vote would take place from August 19 until midday on September 10.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council is made up of nine representatives elected by the community through the local body elections held every three years.

Hastings has three members, with one seat currently vacant due to the resignation of Graham.

Following his resignation, Graham cited his work on regional parks, Māori wards and the Napier Port IPO as his highlights during his tenure.

Rick Barker also stepped in as acting chair following Graham's resignation.

Details on the process for candidates, enrolment, voting and results can be found on the HBRC website.