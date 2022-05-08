Connor Anderson with his certificate and coaches Tony Mansill and Adam Jones.

On April 22 at the National Boxing Championships held in Whanganui, Connor Anderson added to his Golden Gloves title, by winning the junior male under-70kg national title.

Trainer Adam Jones said it had been a massive effort put in at the New Zealand champs for his boy Connor in taking home the New Zealand title. Jones was "super proud" of Connor and the heart he showed in the ring, adding the boxer "couldn't be happier about the performance".

Jones went on to say Connor controlled most of the fight, using his reach and lightning speed to outscore his opponent. It wasn't easy because his opponent didn't let up.

"Big ups to his tough opponent Xavier Connoly from Canterbury, who helped make it an awesome action-packed fight."

Connor Anderson (right) and opponent Xavier Connoly.

Connor had done enough to win the bout on a unanimous decision

Jones recognised the contributions of Tony Mansill (Manal) for the time and help in the gym and also Connor's sparring partners for getting him up to fight level.

Next on the list is Golden Gloves in June and then another national tournament in October.

Jones had two messages firstly to Connor saying: "Keep at it mate. You've done so well over the past seven years training with us and your commitment to the sport and the titles show that multiple New Zealand champ and Golden Gloves titles can be yours."