Winner of the Golden Gloves title Dayton Kawau and Connor Anderson, the defending champion.

In another awesome fight between two young fighters, Connor Anderson and Dayton Kawau, this time in the Golden Gloves held in Taupo June 3-6, the result was reversed from the Under 70kg National Title when Connor won the title against Dayton, winning this time on a split decision.

Coach Adam Jones said both fighters, who had become good friends, "put on a show, with a real skilful action-packed fight!"

He said, "It came down to a split decision which did not go our way. We thought we had done enough in rounds two and three to get the win, but not quite in the judges' eyes. It was three judges to the red corner, two judges to the blue corner."

Connor Anderson with coaches Adam Jones and Tony Mansill.

Adam feels that Connor will benefit from this, saying, "We are always proud to win or lose with Connor as he always gives it 100 per cent! Connor has taken it very well with a positive attitude, saying we will definitely get him next time and take the judges out of it!

"It will be back to training this week and we will go back to work getting prepared for the next one in a month or so."

Bam's Boxing has a few other members progressing through its training programme this year and it will be looking at registering them into the boxing system to start competing in the ring. Exciting times ahead!