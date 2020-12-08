Community fights to restore the mana of its awa

Michelle presenting, Iwi Director Ngaio Tiuka to her right with the Wi Derek Huata, Hira Huata and Huia Huata to her left. Photo / supplied

The community of Wairoa is full of passionate and determined people, especially when it comes to their awa/river - Te Wairoa Hopupu Honengenenge Matangirau.

The Wairoa Awa Restoration Project came after concern about their river in the hope of creating awareness about their environment, the flora and fauna and restoring the mauri of the awa.

Local kaitiaki/guardians, Katarina Kawana (representing Hopupu), Michelle McIlroy, (representing Honengenenge), and Naomi Wilson (representing Matangirau) were chosen by their respective Marae which are situated along their awa, to represent them on the Wastewater Stakeholder Group - to discuss a Best Practicable Option (BPO) for the upcoming consent that expired in January this year.

These kaitiaki embarked on this journey in 2017. Very quickly they discovered how the oxidation plant works and how much abuse their awa has endured and how the status quo could no longer be accepted. This was the catalyst for their protest and actions to continually strive to help their beloved awa. This is a lifetime story of protection for future generations.

Issues to do with the awa have included the discharge of raw sewage at a high rain event and increased discharge of treated wastewater into the awa as well as mortuary waste going into the sewage and being piped out to the awa and moana.

Council has been repeatedly advised that this is culturally offensive. Gisborne District Council has recently lead the way in the removal of the mortuary waste from their wastewater in collaboration with tangata whenua and this is a great example of what can be accomplished as they work together.

Two weeks ago on Monday, 30 November - Tuesday, December 1 2020 an Environmental Court hearing took place in Wairoa, focusing on the Wairoa sewage treatment.

Submissions were heard from individuals in the community, Wairoa Taiwhenua and Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated's Environment and Natural Resources Director Ngaio Tiuka and Senior Analyst Shade Smith have worked alongside and supported the Wairoa team in their efforts.

"Our submission and the majority of the community submitters sought to oppose the application in favour of sewage treatment being taken out of the river and placed on to land," said Ngaio.

"It's a pleasure working with kaitiaki like this Wairoa team who are passionate about restoring the environment".

Michelle McIlroy was heard as an individual and Katarina Kawana did a combined submission with Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated and Wairoa Taiwhenua.

"I brought in expert evidence from Hira Huata who did a powerpoint on the 'Whakapapa o te wai and Atuatanga', said Michelle.

"Katarina spoke about cultural monitoring i.e. 'Mauri Compass'", "Having our skilled iwi experts at the table was crucial in our defence of the awa," Michelle said.

The journey proceeds. A report from the 3 Commissioners of the hearing is due by the end of January 2021.

"I can honestly say, with hand on heart, that we battled together and we now hope that enough was done to help restore the mauri of our awa" says Michelle.

To keep up to date with their journey on the awa - visit the Facebook page Wairoa Awa Restoration Project.