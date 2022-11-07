The new Dannevirke Community Board: Ernie Christison (left), Tracey Collis, Pat Walshe, Terry Hynes, Bryan Nicholson, Allie Dunn and Ron Wallace. Photo / Supplied

Community boards are a grassroots connection for the community, Dannevirke board members were told at their inaugural meeting of the next triennium.

The four board members: Pat Walshe, Terry Hynes, Ernie Christison and Ron Wallace made their declarations to Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis.

Ernie Christison (with mayor Tracey Collis) making his declaration witnessed by those present. Photo / Leanne Warr

Christison had previously served on the community board and as a councillor.

"His passion and dedication to Dannevirke ... is clearly evident," Collis said.

Pat Walshe (with mayor Tracey Collis) was elected chairman of the Dannevirke Community Board. Photo / Leanne Warr

Both Walshe and Hynes will be serving their third terms and were elected chairman and deputy chairman respectively.

Terry Hynes is serving his third term. Photo / Leanne Warr

Collis said both had a track record of hard work, practical nous and commitment to the wellbeing of the community.

"And they're complemented with the freshness, commitment and passion for the community with board member Ron Wallace."

Ron Wallace is new to the board. Photo / Leanne Warr

Chief executive Bryan Nicholson said no election had been required for the community board as the number of candidates standing was not more than the number of vacancies.

New manager of democracy services Allie Dunn also went through some of the legislation guiding the new board.

Collis spoke at length of the role of community boards.

She said the boards encouraged local people to talk together, take an interest in public affairs and involved the community in the decision-making process.

"It is an honour to serve your community. A privilege that I know you do not take for granted. It can be a hard job. Occasionally stressful. Sometimes fun. But always an enormous privilege."

Collis said there were many great aspects in the community, as well as challenges, such as housing, population, climate change, domestic violence and smoking and vaping rates.

"We all stand together, united in the desire for the best outcomes for the wellbeing of all the people that call Tamaki nui-a-rua, the Tararua District home.

"Let's all do our best to make this district the best place we can for our people to live in and enjoy."