Harrison says the crux of his passion stems from his love of the art and the tactile nature of the art form.
“It’s not the money for me; it’s the art and the feel of the things. Some care about the money, but that’s life.”
He’s done everything from swapping comics with Germans to even sourcing a South African issue of Spider-Man. Road trips with his wife and friend in the 70s were plentiful, and he is still buying stuff on Trade Me and elsewhere online.
“I’d often find some really nice stuff in second-hand shops, which are fast disappearing now. I think the most I’ve paid for a single comic is $140. Sometimes, you’ll get some really great ones for $10.”
There’s also a special slice of Kiwi history among the myriad international icons like DC and Marvel.
“New Zealand used to have a comic industry. My earliest is 1937, but they went through right into the 60s, like The Phantom, which was printed in Wellington.”
Harrison’s house wasn’t always piled as high with comics as it is today. Many of them were previously in his back shed, which sprung an unfortunate leak, putting many of the fragile pages at risk.
