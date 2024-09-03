“Back in the 50s, there was no TV, so you only had the movies, books or comics. Comics were a big thing at school and we would swap them.”

A leak in his shed meant Geoff Harrison had to store his prized comics throughout his home. Photo / Mitchell Hageman

Not only has he kept comics from his childhood, but he’s obtained some dating back two centuries.

“I think my earliest is my Comic Cuts, which is 1897. Then we’ve got Charlie Chaplin in 1919. There’s a fair bit of history here.”

Harrison says the crux of his passion stems from his love of the art and the tactile nature of the art form.

“It’s not the money for me; it’s the art and the feel of the things. Some care about the money, but that’s life.”

He’s done everything from swapping comics with Germans to even sourcing a South African issue of Spider-Man. Road trips with his wife and friend in the 70s were plentiful, and he is still buying stuff on Trade Me and elsewhere online.

“I’d often find some really nice stuff in second-hand shops, which are fast disappearing now. I think the most I’ve paid for a single comic is $140. Sometimes, you’ll get some really great ones for $10.”

There’s also a special slice of Kiwi history among the myriad international icons like DC and Marvel.

“New Zealand used to have a comic industry. My earliest is 1937, but they went through right into the 60s, like The Phantom, which was printed in Wellington.”

Harrison’s house wasn’t always piled as high with comics as it is today. Many of them were previously in his back shed, which sprung an unfortunate leak, putting many of the fragile pages at risk.

“I just had to try and save the stuff,” he said.

“I’m just trying to preserve them for as long as I can ... I’ve sold some to the National Library in Wellington, but getting them to agree and get the deal done took about four months.”

The comics potentially have a shelf life as Harrison, who has been retired for 12 years, said his son had occasionally threatened to dump them when he died.

Inside Geoff Harrison's incredible cave of comic wonders. Photo / Mitchell Hageman

But while he’s still alive? No chance.

“I’m fairly passionate. Hobbies keep you going,” he said.

“I’ve got a couple of mates who just have nothing, and I just think, how do they survive?”

And in the spirit of giving, Harrison also continues to share his love of comics with the wider community.

For those interested in keeping tabs on Harrison’s latest comic insights, he’s also started the New Zealand Comics Facebook page where he details the history of a selected comic in his collection.

If you would like to see Geoff’s collection, trade with him, or just chat comics, he is available at geoffharrison971@yahoo.com.

