Ex-Colenso netballers face off against current players for a game of the century.



The game of netball boasted a first for the century a few weeks ago when the current Ahuriri netball team, made up of William Colenso College and Tamatea High School netballers, played a team of ex-Colenso players.

William Colenso College (WCC) community co-ordinator Sue Martin says some of these ex-players were at Colenso in the 80s while others were more recent former Colenso and Tamatea students. A couple of mature players still play competitively but a few have already hung up their boots, Sue says.

"This is the first netball game of this sort this century. We did have games at the 10th and 50th Colenso anniversaries. Now, we would like this game to be part of the yearly school calendar."

As the WCC's community coordinator, it is Sue's mission to connect ex-students with the school community and get them involved.

"Netball seemed to be a good idea. Through the lens of netball, a strong bond can be maintained and reinforced between those former and today's players. It was exciting to witness new connections and reconnections during the morning."

Before the game, the former players introduced themselves and shared their netball journey and the benefits they have achieved through netball since leaving school.

"One of the highlights spoken to these young women was being committed to keeping in the game as long as you can because you reap new and develop lifelong friendships, maintain a good standard of fitness, and benefit from everything else that netball can offer."

Sue says although the game was very competitive, it was played in excellent spirit with the former players being able to sub when required.

"Throughout the game, the Ahuriri team displayed excellent skills, which clearly illustrated why they were promoted to the first division this year in the high schools' competition. The ex-Colenso team played solid netball with players sharing the different positions as their fitness levels were tested.

"They were five goals ahead after each interval until the final whistle, which saw the higher level of fitness of the current Ahuriri team surpass the opposition and they won by one point, with a final score of 36-35."

The Ahuriri team's name will be the first on the wooden trophy designed especially for the occasion. Players from the Ahuriri team proudly presented the former players with a memento wooden key holder designed and made by a Colenso student.

Some of the former players have already offered their coaching skills and time to support Ahuriri coach Cheryl Pohlen at a pre-season netball coaching workshop.

"We finished the morning with kai and a chat. The morning was a great success and everybody enjoyed the event."