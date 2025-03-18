Hawke’s Bay Today has seen a laminated sign placed on one of the closed boxes to inform the public, stuck to the post box with sticky tape.

Makatea had just completed a free bowel screening test provided by Health NZ and decided to post her kit in an NZ Post box on Heretaunga St West on February 20.

“But when I put my mail in the letterbox it sort of fell out because the post box was so overloaded,” she said.

“I thought, that’s weird.

“So, when I put it back in there you could feel the mail at the top of the slot. I pushed it in there with the rest of the mail and just ignored it.”

Two weeks passed and Makatea hadn’t had her results from Health NZ yet, which she considered strange, considering her brother-in-law got his within five days of posting it.

Makatea then went to have another look at the post box and it was even more full than when she dropped her test off.

“I was shocked,” Makatea said.

“There were packages in there, and I was just worried about peoples' bills not being sent and them winding up with no lights on, or worse.”

Makatea then contacted NZ Post, who told her that this post box was one of several that had been closed in the Hastings and Havelock North area and were in the process of being removed.

These post boxes are located at 714 Heretaunga St West, Duart Rd, Te Mata Rd, Railway Rd, Southland Rd, and Willowpark Rd and were closed due to low volumes of mail, following audits.

Makatea was also told that there should be signage up on these boxes, informing senders that they need to post their mail elsewhere.

“But there was no sign, and the box was overflowing with mail,” Makatea said.

“How are people meant to know about these closures?”

An NZ Post spokeswoman said the post box Makatea had posted her test in has been closed for about nine months.

“The post box did have a sign on it, but this has been ripped off multiple times by unknown parties,” the spokeswoman said.

“We regularly check this post box to ensure no mail has found its way inside.

“We intend to have this post box removed in the next month or two.”

Makatea says laminated signs taped to closed post boxes were always likely to be ripped down, or even fall off on their own, and mail would then continue to pile up in these retired letterboxes.

“You would think they [NZ Post] would lock off the slot or make it really clear not to post mail there,” she said.

“It’s shockingly bad.

“Imagine if I sent that test off in one of those boxes and I had cancer but never found out because the test never arrived at the right place.”

Makatea is still awaiting the results of her bowel screening test.

