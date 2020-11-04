Close competition in Dannevirke Bowling Club's Trades Tournament

Joanne Jones, manager of the sponsoring Dannevirke Services and Citizen's Club, shows very good technique.

The Dannevirke Bowling Club's Trades Tournament on November 1 attracted eight teams of three players each led by an experienced bowler. Over three games the teams battled it out and teams were so even no team had three wins.

The John Schulz skipped team took out the top prize on a countback from Paul Foster's triple, with Eddie Warrington's team third.

The conditions began a bit blustery but settled to be very pleasant and the participants really enjoyed the Dannevirke Services and Citizen's Club sponsored tournament.