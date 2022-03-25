Clog dancer Claire Milne is starting a group in the Clive Community Hall.

What do you get when you mix one part tap dancing and a little bit of Irish? Why, clogging of course.

"It's similar to those — between the two," says Hawke's Bay passionate clogger Claire Milne.

Claire initially picked up square dancing with husband Martyn, but has been clogging on and off since the late '90s, when a group of women decided they wanted to learn.

"We had a small group in Hastings. The wife of our square dancing teacher kept us going until her knees gave in."

Clogging is described as an expressive style of American dance with origins in the folk dances of the British Isles, Africa and pre-Columbian America. Settlers in the American South took elements of these styles to form a unique American dance style, Appalachian clog dancing.

The clogging craze grew to six clubs in New Zealand from as far away as Auckland and Nelson.

"We used to get tapes and videos back then sent from Auckland."

Claire and Martyn moved back from Australia last year where they had lived for 10 years and where she was heavily involved in clogging. Now Claire is starting a clogging group in the Clive Community Hall on Monday mornings from 10am to noon.

"It's a fabulous hall for dancing. It has tongue and groove flooring with chip board so you get both the sound and the bouyancy, which is what we need."

She says there are a few basic advantages to clogging.

"You don't have to learn a dance, just a few basic steps and we expand from those. And you don't need a partner, it's done in lines."

Steps are choreographed to the beat of the music, with Claire standing at the front of the group with her back to the class, calling out (cueing) as the music comes out.

"There is no competition whatsoever. There are no exams, it's easy for people — men, women and all ages. We do this for fitness and the enjoyment of music and dance. And we make some great friendships."

Claire says participants dance in casual clothing with soft soled shoes and if they are happy to carry on through the levels after learning the basics, they can have taps added to their soles.

"We need the soft sole for the bend. Sometimes if we all get going, the sound overtakes the music which then has to be turned up. We can be silly — it doesn't have to be serious."

The Details:

What: Clogging dance group

Where: Clive Community Hall, Clive

When: Monday mornings, 10am-noon.

Info: Cost $7 per class or five lessons for $30 for beginners. Contact Claire on 0210 886 3671.