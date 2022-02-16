New State Highway 5 speed-limit sign ready to be unveiled near Eskdale on Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor

A lower speed limit on the Napier-Taupo highway from midnight Thursday could end up in court before any of its infringement notices.

The possibility increased with highways agency Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency's late-Wednesday reply to a Hastings District Council Official Information Act request for information about how the decision to chop the limit on 76km of State Highway 5 from 100km/h to 80km/h was made.

The new limit comes into effect first thing on Friday morning, with covered signs having been put in place over the last fortnight with the removal of white tape expected progressively on the day to advise the new limit, which was announced in December.

The response, received about 5pm, immediately angered Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst who said it was clear the NZTA undertook no "economic or social impact" analysis, no analysis of remedial works on the highway and its "Stay Alive on 5" campaign of increased policing and other steps claimed to have contributed to the slashing of the road toll on the highway in the last 15-16 months.

"Waka Kotahi state that they are not required to carry out specific analysis of the safety benefits versus the economic cost for a given road corridor - this beggars belief," said Hazlehurst, still to fully analyse all the detail and refer to other staff and leaders."



Amid controversial steps taken as part of its Road to Zero road safety strategy, which aims to rid New Zealand of road fatalities by 2050, the major signs designate the 80km/h zone as a "Safer Speed Area".

Martin Williams, chairman of the Regional Transport Committee (HBRTC), is challenging a speed limit reduction to SH5. Photo NZME

The information was first sought by the Hastings District Council in an Official Information Act request (an extended deadline for which ran out on Wednesday), but was also sought by the Regional Transport Committee (HBRTC) after a meeting on February 4.

As HBRTC chairman, Martin Williams then wrote to NZTA advising the opposition to the lowering of the speed limits which he believes could have a significant impact economically, particularly in crucial freight delivery.

The committee requested that the NZTA present the detailed technical report underlying its decision to lower the speed limit, including details of the process undertaken and criteria for analysis of submissions, to the HBRTC, as soon as possible (prior to February 18) and prior to the next scheduled HBRTC meeting on March 11.

Demanding a fairer share of investment for the critical highway, the HBRTC also requested that the agency review its December 17 decision, including with reference to a 90km/h option, and said that should the NZTA fail or refuse to undertake the review HBRTC would pursue legal options to challenge the decision.

Police will take a graduated and balanced approach when it comes to the new speed limit, approaching each instance on a case-by-case basis, a spokesperson said.

"We are conscious of the fact the speed limit change is new, so in general will look to take an educational approach with motorists in the first instance," a statement said. "However, motorists significantly exceeding the new limit can expect enforcement action."