Clive River blockages: Hawke's Bay Regional Council to look into second flood in a month

The Evers-Swindell Reserve flooded on Saturday as a result of the river mouth being blocked. Photo / Paul Taylor

It wasn't even drizzling, but the Clive River flooded on Friday and Saturday.

For the second time in a month the river mouth was blocked by big swells, sending water back up and over the Evers-Swindell Reserve, Hawke's Bay Regional Council says.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council regional asset manager Martina Groves said in summer, low flows combined with large easterly swells could "outcompete" the river mouth of the Clive, Ngaruroro and Tūtaekurī rivers, causing the river mouths to close.

This could have a flow-on effect of high-water levels such as at the Evers-Swindell Reserve located in the Clive Awa floodplain, Groves said.

A man takes a photo as water rises around him beside the Clive River. Photo / Paul Taylor

She said the park was in an area which might get wet or flood when water levels are higher.

"The area was designed that way, though this means it won't be accessible all the time."

Mechanical openings of the region's awa should only occur when there is a low tide and small swells and on Saturday at 11.15am conditions were like this and the river mouth reopened.

"This kind of situation is about understanding and working with the dynamics of nature.

"We will be looking into why the mouth is closing so often and if there is anything else we can do. We continue to work with Hastings District Council and other agencies to communicate any effect of high-water events to park users and residents."

This week's forecast suggests there could be more water in store for the region's rivers - this time welcomed.

MetService says occasional rain will develop on Monday morning and through Tuesday.

On Wednesday, this will turn into periods of rain which will clear in the evening.

The showers will remain throughout the end of the week.

On Thursday, there will be showers later in the day.

On Friday, showers will develop early in the morning when there is a southwest change, but will clear by the afternoon as winds turn westerly.

On Saturday, there will be a few showers in Napier and Hastings, showers in Wairoa and rain in Waipukurau.

Despite the showers the week will start off warm, with Napier forecast to reach 26C.

In Napier and Hastings, temperatures remain in the mid 20s throughout the week, dipping to 21C on Thursday and Saturday for Napier, and 20C on Saturday in Hastings.

Waipukurau will be slightly cooler in the mid 20s on Monday and Tuesday, 22C on Wednesday, 19C on Thursday, 21C on Friday and 18C on Saturday.

Wairoa will be in the mid 20s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before dipping to 20C on Thursday, 23C on Friday and 18C on Saturday.