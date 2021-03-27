In pictures: Hawke's Bay Hindu Council's first Holi festival

The Hawke's Bay Hindu Council held its first Holi festival of colour event at the Mitre 10 Sports Park on Sunday.

The festival celebrates the beginning of spring in India and the triumph of good over evil.

Council spokesman Sanjay Patel said about 300 people attended to celebrate the Holi festival and everyone enjoyed the festival of colour.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor headed along and walked out covered in all shades.

Shrestha Shriya, 13, and Nidhi Chandra, 12, enjoy the Holi Festival. Photo / Paul Taylor

Aubrey Caton-Hapuku, 8, and Arlen Caton-Hapuku, 7, play with colour at the festival. Photo / Paul Taylor

Bihari Raturi and Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst at the event. Photo / Paul Taylor

Ryan Whelan and daughter Storm, 2, from Hastings, take part in the festival. Photo / Paul Taylor

Participants enjoy the first Holi Festival held by the Hawke's Bay Hindu Council. Photo / Paul Taylor