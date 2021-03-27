Hawkes Bay Today
In pictures: Hawke's Bay Hindu Council's first Holi festival
Quick Read
The Hawke's Bay Hindu Council held its first Holi festival of colour event at the Mitre 10 Sports Park on Sunday.
The festival celebrates the beginning of spring in India and the triumph of good over evil.
Council spokesman Sanjay Patel said about 300 people attended to celebrate the Holi festival and everyone enjoyed the festival of colour.
Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor headed along and walked out covered in all shades.