The scans can usually be performed in a radiology department as an outpatient procedure taking no more than an hour.

It will be a first for the region and will be a “huge investment for our local community”, a clinic spokesperson says.

Clinical lead Prue Lamerton, who has more than 40 years’ experience in the field in New Zealand and overseas and who has pushed for such services in Hawke’s Bay, said: “This clinic marks a transformative moment for the Hawke’s Bay region.

“By providing PET-CT and SPECT-CT imaging locally, we’re eliminating the need for patients to travel long distances, allowing them to receive advanced care right here, close to their loved ones. Accessing essential diagnostics at home supports better health outcomes, especially in rural communities.

“With the addition of these molecular imaging tools, we’re not only expanding local healthcare options but also introducing personalised treatment options for complex cancers,” Lamerton said. “Having such resources available in Hawke’s Bay empowers patients and enhances the quality of care they receive.”

PET-CT is an essential tool in the diagnosis and management of many cancers including melanoma, lung cancer, lymphomas, breast, colon and prostate cancer, and SPECT-CT plays an enormous role in the functional imaging of various organs such as the heart, bones and thyroid.

In addition, the new purpose-built clinic will provide a personalised treatment service (theranostics, therapy plus diagnostics) for a variety of conditions including prostate and neuroendocrine cancers.

Lamerto has played a crucial part in the development and design of the clinic, which will have a formal blessing on Monday and a formal opening ceremony later in the month.

Since moving to Hawke’s Bay, Lamerton has been championing the cause of bringing a much-needed service to the region, improving access to treatment.

The clinic has been designed with a focus on patients’ unique needs, taking cues from local scenery and whenua in a design to ensure a warm and welcoming environment.

Lamerton and clinic manager Michelle Dibley worked with Ngāti Kahungunu in the naming of the clinic building and each therapy room as part of a commitment to te ao Māori.

Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 51 years of journalism experience, 40 of them in Hawke’s Bay, in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues, and personalities.