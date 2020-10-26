Clearview Chardonnay from Hastings picks up awards for fourth year running

Clearview Estate chief winemaker Matt Kirby (centre) and co-owners Tim Turvey and Helma van den Berg. Photo / Supplied

Clearview Estate Chardonnay continues its four-year winning streak picking up awards in various competitions.

Clearview's 2019 Reserve Chardonnay and Beachhead 2019 Chardonnay have both earned double gold medals at NZ International Wine Show (NZIWS).

Clearview's 2019 Reserve Chardonnay was named and Beachhead 2019 Chardonnay have both earned double gold medals at the NZIWS.

The Beachhead 2019 Chardonnay was also named the Champion Wine of the Show at the NZIWS and earlier received a gold medal at the New World Wine Awards.

The 2019 Reserve Chardonnay also took out a gold medal and the Outstanding Wine of Provenance at the Bayley's A&P Hawke's Bay Wine Awards.

The winery's Chardonnay has been recognised with awards every year since 2016 while competitions continue to grow.

Previously, the Clearview 2018 Reserve Chardonnay and 2018 Endeavour Chardonnay featured in the annual Fine Wines of New Zealand list.

The list names 95 wines considered to be the best in the country, meeting "excellence in winemaking, provenance and consistency standards", and selected by a panel of New Zealand's top independent wine experts.

The winery was established in 1989 by co-owners Tim Turvey and Helma van den Berg and is located in Te Awanga.

Part of the success of the winery's Chardonnay has been put down to its coastal vineyard location.

Clearview Estate chief winemaker Matt Kirby says the coastal position of the company's vineyards is a major factor in producing wines that are both structural and elegant.

"The Chardonnay grapes for these two wines are sourced from Te Awanga, a sub-region that consistently delivers great fruit.

"The coastal situation of the vineyards has a huge impact on the grapes and growing season, with more even temperatures and cool afternoon sea breezes.

"The resultant wine is balanced, refined and elegant. The common denominator in the consistently award-winning wines is our location."

Clearview Estate co-owner and founding winemaker Tim Turvey says their Chardonnay is special because of its provenance and history.

"By that I mean the whole story of Clearview Estate.

"The soil, the climate, the Mendoza clone of Chardonnay, the people who have grown the grapes, the people who have made the wines, and the loyal customers that have supported us for over 30 years."