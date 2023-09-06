Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Civil construction excellence awards: Big win for new Port of Napier wharf and cyclone road works

Doug Laing
By
3 mins to read
Fulton Hogan crews restore access across the Mangaone River, in the Rissington district. The company's work in the cyclone response has been rewarded with a major construction industry award. Photo / Fulton Hogan

Fulton Hogan crews restore access across the Mangaone River, in the Rissington district. The company's work in the cyclone response has been rewarded with a major construction industry award. Photo / Fulton Hogan

The building of a new wharf at the Port of Napier and a contractor’s all-in response to roading crises in Hawke’s Bay after Cyclone Gabrielle have won two of New Zealand’s biggest civil construction excellence

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today