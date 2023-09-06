Fulton Hogan crews restore access across the Mangaone River, in the Rissington district. The company's work in the cyclone response has been rewarded with a major construction industry award. Photo / Fulton Hogan

The building of a new wharf at the Port of Napier and a contractor’s all-in response to roading crises in Hawke’s Bay after Cyclone Gabrielle have won two of New Zealand’s biggest civil construction excellence awards.

The building of 6 Wharf, now known as Te Whiti, at 350 metres long and the biggest in recent New Zealand construction history, was handled by Auckland firm HEB Construction and won the national award for projects with a value of greater than $100m.

Fulton Hogan took first place in the maintenance and management of assets category for “exceeding response expectations” in the Hastings District following the February 13-14 cyclone.

The awards were presented at the 44th Civil Contractors New Zealand Hirepool Construction Excellence Awards last Friday, in Auckland.

The Port of Napier during construction of new wharf Te Whiti, now recognised for construction industry excellence in projects costing over $100 million.

Judges Tim Ford and Dave MacDonald congratulated HEB Construction, noting the complexity of the works needed for the wharf, which was built to accommodate the largest cargo and cruise ships and increase the capacity of the port.

The judges noted the complexities of the task, including the unpredictable seabed conditions and the protection of the marine environment around the worksite, yet it was completed under budget and seven months ahead of schedule.

It featured the construction of a 1.1-metre thick deck supported by over 400 piles installed to an “astounding” depth of 45 metres. Revetment works involved importing and placing 50,000 tonnes of rock and installing 4500 custom-made blocks weighing up to 18 tonnes.

Fulton Hogan was praised for the way it had mobilised every team member and all of the equipment it had available, alongside the New Zealand Defence Force and all the contractors it could source, to make the roading network in the area safe.

Category judges John Bryant and Brian Warren noted the critical role the company’s workers played in keeping Civil Defence and council authorities up to date with events as they unfolded in the area.

With more than 14 years of experience maintaining the rural road network for Hastings District Council, Fulton Hogan’s local knowledge, systems and collaboration were essential tools to manage the emergency response and prioritise clean-up tasks, they said.

With no power or cellphone coverage, communication was a priority for Civil Defence and Council and Fulton Hogan became a critical stakeholder link keeping regulatory authorities up to date with events as they unfolded in the community, the judges said.

Civil Contractors New Zealand chief executive Alan Pollard, who had 10 years at the helm of Apples and Pears NZ in Hastings, said the projects were extraordinary examples of the capability of New Zealand’s civil construction industry.

“HEB Construction’s work on 6 Wharf means New Zealand’s marine transport network can continue to service the international supply chain that underpins the country’s economy,” he said. “Fulton Hogan’s expertise and experience in road maintenance meant that, when the worst happened, the best were there to co-ordinate and tackle the response to one of the most savage weather events that has ever affected New Zealand.”