A huge fireworks show is being let off at the port on Friday night for the community. Photo / Supplied

Napier Port has unveiled the name of its new wharf ahead of a grand opening and large fireworks display.

The wharf - which officially opens today and cost about $175 million - will be known as Te Whiti which means to transfer or exchange but also to shine.

It will help ease congestion at the busy port but will also allow the port to welcome larger ships.

A dawn karakia blessing was held early on Friday with the new name announced.

It will be followed by a grand opening at 1.30pm and a celebratory fireworks show between 7.30pm and 8pm.

The wharf just prior to construction being completed. Photo / Supplied

One of the best spots to watch the fireworks display will be the shore front along Hardinge Rd in Ahuriri.

Napier Port chief executive Todd Dawson said he was delighted to be opening the new wharf almost six months ahead of schedule and on budget.

"At 350-metres-long Te Whiti is long enough and deep enough to accommodate the increasingly larger vessels calling New Zealand today and into the future, allowing us to support the needs of our customers, community and region."

Port chairman Alasdair MacLeod said the 350-metre wharf was officially open for business.

"Today is the culmination of a more than seven-year journey to bring our new wharf to Napier Port and Hawke's Bay," he said.

An aerial view of the port and the new wharf. Photo / Supplied

"The strong support we have received from the Hawke's Bay community, iwi, investors and shareholders alike has also undoubtedly played a crucial role in helping us to successfully deliver this intergenerational asset for our region, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen these ties into the future."

It took almost three years to finish construction on the wharf.

The project also included a massive dredging programme.

Napier Port is also gearing up to welcome back cruise ships from late October, following more than two-and-a-half years without them because of Covid.