Cinderella dance recital transforms Opera House

From left: Francesca Johnson, Ugly Sister, Angela Leijen, Cinderella and Mya Johnson-Winiata, Ugly Sister. Photo / Supplied

Briar Horrocks Studio of Dance presents Cinderella to be performed in the Hawke's Bay Opera House on Saturday, December 12, at 11am and 6pm.

Be transformed from a cold grey kitchen into a dreamlike fantasy. The glittering coach pulled by mice. The ball scene, a feast of swirling princesses and courtiers. Cinderella vanishes at the stroke of midnight but not before meeting the Prince of her dreams.

Come and enjoy Baby Roses, Autumn Leaves, Forest Fairies and a delightful kitchen scene teaching the family of Ugly Step Sisters and Ugly Step Mother to dance.

There's something for everybody and a great fun morning and evening of ballet and contemporary dance to be shared.