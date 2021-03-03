Church vs State: One year on Flaxmere pastor says land dispute has been resolved

Flaxmere Christian Fellowship Church pastor Nigel Woodley said they have come to terms with the Hastings District Council over the lost piece of land. Photo / Paul Taylor

It's been a year since a Pentecostal pastor's plans for a new religious community facility had been "ambushed" by the Government, which wanted the prime piece of land in Flaxmere for social housing.

Flaxmere Christian Fellowship Church pastor Nigel Woodley said the Church versus State competition for 244 Flaxmere Ave has been resolved.

The Hastings District Council chose the proposal by Kāinga Ora, a branch of Housing New Zealand, to build more houses on the 3.6 hectare block of land.

Woodley said, despite missing out on the land they've come to terms with the HDC – which he made clear hadn't just bullied them off the land.

Kāinga Ora has not yet started building on the 3.6 hectare block of land now to be social housing. Photo / Paul Taylor

"We understand their side of the story they understand our side of the story and so, on that basis, we've come to a mutual respect of each other's positions," he said.

"They are helping us to find another property that is suitable."

The church had initially submitted a proposal to build a community facility that would include a youth centre, early childhood centre and a community auditorium for functions on the land.

But, then Kāinga Ora submitted its proposal to deliver the additional homes that are "urgently needed" in the region.

The church and Woodley's issue was that they had been told by HDC there was no one else interested in the land – which has been dormant for years.

Woodley said the communication with the Council since the original Hawke's Bay Today story a year ago has been very positive, with the mayor and chief executive talking to them directly.

The pastor was invited to go into council and present the church's ideas and make a presentation of their vision for the land.

Nigel Woodley said they have found another piece of land to potentially build their religious community facility on. Photo / Paul Taylor

"We understand that there is a housing crisis so we knew we had to step back a little," he said.

"We're happy that we will see more houses in Flaxmere."

HDC chief executive Nigel Bickle said Council's decision was based upon what was urgently needed in the area.

"Providing, or facilitating the building of more housing for Flaxmere's growing population is a high priority and a major focus for council," he said.

"At the same time, however, we also need to ensure we have the right provisions for social and commercial infrastructure to support the other needs of the community."

Bickle added Council does recognise that organisations like the Flaxmere Christian Fellowship play an important role in the community and its wellbeing.

Kāinga Ora has not yet started any building work on 244 Flaxmere Ave.

Woodley added that the Fellowship have found a potential piece of land close to their church to build their much wanted new religious community facility.