Christmas tree display on again in Dannevirke

Decorated trees from last year's display. Photo / Sue Emeny

Dannevirke Community Board is wanting to help locals get into the spirit of Christmas with a tree display.

Chairman Pat Walshe said the display was going to be like last year's where clubs, organisations and schools were encouraged to decorate a Christmas tree.

The display will be at the Rawhiti Lodge Masonic hall from December 13 to 24.

Walshe said there would be a limit on how many trees could be entered.

He said they would also have to be no more than two metres high and must have lights.

Trees could be decorated beforehand and entrants would be given times to come in on December 11 or 12 to set them up.

Walshe said the display was being sponsored by Dannevirke Radio and For Homes for Farms.

People need to register to enter.

For more information contact Pat Walshe on 027 450 0187.